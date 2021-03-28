Prelude Capital Management LLC Acquires 7,957 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,336 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 7,957 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $455,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 293.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $456,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. 49.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TAST. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.57.

In other news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $495,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,196,738.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.34 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its 200 day moving average is $6.49. The company has a market cap of $338.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.61.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of December 29, 2019, it had, as franchisee, 1,036 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

