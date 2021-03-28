ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Boosts Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,712 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,049 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,126,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $203,287,000 after purchasing an additional 151,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 48.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,440,583 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $142,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,959,199 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 19,458,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,041,000 after acquiring an additional 296,640 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 9.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 15,749,585 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 17.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,759,407 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $98,298,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175,449 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of F opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.50, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $4.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.43.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Article: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.