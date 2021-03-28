Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $33,935,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,117,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Rocket Companies during the third quarter worth about $1,788,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth about $58,645,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RKT opened at $23.91 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 28.59 and a current ratio of 28.59.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Companies in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

