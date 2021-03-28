Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes $159,000 Position in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.07% of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 69,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 9,152 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 320.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 156,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 119,461 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2,611.0% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 151,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after purchasing an additional 145,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PIE opened at $23.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $26.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

