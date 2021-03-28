ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Sells 4,703 Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP reduced its position in CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,703 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned about 0.13% of CBIZ worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of CBIZ by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get CBIZ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBIZ stock opened at $32.78 on Friday. CBIZ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $34.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). CBIZ had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $211.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CBIZ, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $1,067,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 305,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,058,341.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 21,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $622,865.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,963,666.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,791 shares of company stock valued at $6,304,297. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CBIZ Company Profile

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company's financial services include accounting and tax, government healthcare consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk and advisory services. Its benefits and insurance services comprise group health benefits consulting, payroll, property and casualty, and retirement plan services.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.