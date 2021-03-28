Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Coherent worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Coherent by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,597 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherent by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Coherent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $260.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Coherent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.40 and a 52-week high of $270.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.26.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Coherent, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upgraded Coherent from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.56.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

