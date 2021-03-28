Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber Sells 2,116 Shares

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) President Michael A. Bieber sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.17, for a total transaction of $80,767.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 80,881 shares in the company, valued at $3,087,227.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $37.20 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $54.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.22 million, a P/E ratio of -44.82 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.27. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.41 million. On average, analysts expect that Willdan Group, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on WLDN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 521.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,335 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 72.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, and measurement and verification services, as well as software and data analytics.

