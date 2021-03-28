Alain Bédard Buys 600 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.
Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00.
- On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total transaction of C$5,075,000.00.
Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$91.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$27.78 and a 1 year high of C$103.28.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.