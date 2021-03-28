Alain Bédard Buys 600 Shares of TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Stock

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Director Alain Bédard bought 600 shares of TFI International stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$90.93 per share, with a total value of C$54,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$54,558.

Alain Bédard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, Alain Bédard sold 22,560 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$95.60, for a total transaction of C$2,156,736.00.

On Thursday, February 11th, Alain Bédard sold 50,000 shares of TFI International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.50, for a total transaction of C$5,075,000.00.

Shares of TSE TFII opened at C$91.14 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$92.47 and a 200-day moving average price of C$71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of C$8.53 billion and a PE ratio of 30.08. TFI International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$27.78 and a 1 year high of C$103.28.

A number of analysts have commented on TFII shares. CIBC raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$77.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Laurentian upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of TFI International from C$80.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$106.00 to C$109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$75.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$100.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

