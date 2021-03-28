Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) and Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) Critical Contrast

Carter Bankshares (NASDAQ:CARE) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carter Bankshares and Northern Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carter Bankshares 0 1 2 0 2.67 Northern Trust 6 3 5 0 1.93

Carter Bankshares presently has a consensus price target of $13.13, indicating a potential downside of 5.23%. Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $98.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.42%. Given Carter Bankshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Carter Bankshares is more favorable than Northern Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.0% of Carter Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Northern Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carter Bankshares $169.01 million 2.17 $11.90 million N/A N/A Northern Trust $6.90 billion 3.19 $1.49 billion $6.63 15.97

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Carter Bankshares.

Risk & Volatility

Carter Bankshares has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Carter Bankshares and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carter Bankshares N/A N/A N/A Northern Trust 20.72% 13.07% 0.89%

Summary

Northern Trust beats Carter Bankshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans. In addition, it provides other banking services that include safe deposit boxes, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, online banking, bill pay, mobile banking, debit cards, e-statements, and automated drafts for various accounts; insurance products; and treasury services. As of November 23, 2020, the company had 92 branches in Virginia and North Carolina. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Martinsville, Virginia.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services. This segment serves corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies, sovereign wealth funds, and other institutional investors. The Wealth Management segment offers trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic; financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration; family business consulting; family financial education; brokerage services; and private and business banking services. This segment serves high-net-worth individuals and families, business owners, executives, professionals, retirees, and established privately-held businesses. The company also provides asset management services, such as active and passive equity; active and passive fixed income; cash management; alternative asset classes comprising private equity and hedge funds of funds; and multi-manager advisory services and products through separately managed accounts, bank common and collective funds, registered investment companies, exchange traded funds, non-U.S. collective investment funds, and unregistered private investment funds. In addition, it offers overlay and other risk management services. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

