Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $2.20 Million Position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Valvoline worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VVV. Boston Partners grew its position in Valvoline by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,334,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,829 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Valvoline by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,087,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,435,000 after purchasing an additional 891,814 shares during the period. Aviva PLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at $20,155,000. Scharf Investments LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 3,198,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,011,000 after acquiring an additional 630,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Valvoline from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Seaport Global Securities cut Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Valvoline from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Valvoline from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.63.

NYSE VVV opened at $26.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. Valvoline Inc. has a one year low of $11.49 and a one year high of $26.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.26 and its 200-day moving average is $22.79.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 121.96% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $653.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.97%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.