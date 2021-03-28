Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 993 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 100.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJJ. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after acquiring an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,788,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $102.83 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $106.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.22.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.