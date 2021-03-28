Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 322 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,875,000 after purchasing an additional 36,699 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,945,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 186.1% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 20,574 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 466.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,751,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day moving average is $156.69. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $93.92 and a one year high of $177.25.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

