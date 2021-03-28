Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $231,000 in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the third quarter worth $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 108.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 88.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

NASDAQ SWBI opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $23.57. The company has a market capitalization of $933.45 million, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $257.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.39%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $63,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,734.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Peter Smith bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,662. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 9,734 shares of company stock worth $190,780 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers firearms products, such as revolvers and pistols; modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.