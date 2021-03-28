Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $66.57 Million Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 390,449 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,962 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $66,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SRPT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,621,000 after acquiring an additional 21,631 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,439 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRPT shares. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $213.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.27.

SRPT opened at $74.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 5.56. The company has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.41. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.14 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($3.16) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $835,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,518.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total transaction of $428,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.