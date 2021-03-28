Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 133.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crocs alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Crocs from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Crocs from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Crocs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.70.

Shares of CROX stock opened at $80.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25. Crocs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 102.93% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 101,016 shares of company stock valued at $7,816,627. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Company Profile

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.