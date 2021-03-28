Jefferies Group LLC Takes Position in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 5,605,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,506,000 after purchasing an additional 233,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,291,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,221,000 after purchasing an additional 134,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 2,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,153,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,191 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 645,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,104,000 after purchasing an additional 213,296 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Herbalife Nutrition by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 557,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,091 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Herbalife Nutrition stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.89. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $26.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.13). Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 103.36%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President John Desimone sold 6,180 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $364,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 64,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,825,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Levy sold 11,128 shares of Herbalife Nutrition stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $617,158.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 570,774 shares in the company, valued at $31,655,126.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,657,888 shares of company stock valued at $609,386,055 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

