Jefferies Group LLC Purchases Shares of 1,904 The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Providence Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 9.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 2.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 2.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in The Providence Service by 4.4% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC opened at $153.14 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a 1-year low of $40.40 and a 1-year high of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,551.91 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.37 and a 200-day moving average of $132.06.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Providence Service in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

