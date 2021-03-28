Jefferies Group LLC Invests $228,000 in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,006 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 830.8% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,059,000 after acquiring an additional 76,878 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,740,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $394,268,000 after acquiring an additional 45,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,452,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $782,159,000 after acquiring an additional 32,899 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,508,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,592,000. Institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.80.

NYSE:WSO opened at $259.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $246.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.60. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.83 and a twelve month high of $265.18. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.61 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

