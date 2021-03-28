Jefferies Group LLC Makes New Investment in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,860 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.69. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The company had revenue of $358.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.50%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

