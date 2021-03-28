Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 766 Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aravt Global LLC raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Aravt Global LLC now owns 61,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 304.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter worth $1,674,000.

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Bank of America upgraded Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, William Blair cut Vail Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

MTN stock opened at $286.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 251.08 and a beta of 1.26. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.52 and a twelve month high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 2.82%. Vail Resorts’s revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

