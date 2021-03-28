MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Holdings Raised by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 463,818 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $69,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in MKS Instruments by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 3,429 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $183.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.60 and a 1 year high of $192.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 1.60.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.70%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.80.

MKS Instruments Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Recommended Story: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.