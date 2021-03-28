Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 106,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,819 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,674 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.88.

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $37.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.59. The company has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 123,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $3,960,435.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total transaction of $107,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,249,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock valued at $121,498,912.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.