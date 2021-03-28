Credit Suisse AG Purchases 16,120 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $4,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Ambarella by 368.2% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 154,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,078,000 after purchasing an additional 121,751 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 12.9% during the third quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 87,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its position in Ambarella by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 103,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ambarella by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Ambarella news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 41,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $4,685,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 3,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $369,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,461 shares of company stock worth $9,124,710. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $80.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA opened at $98.27 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.69 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.67 and its 200 day moving average is $84.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 27.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

