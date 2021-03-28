10,382 Shares in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Acquired by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISBC. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Investors Bancorp by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp stock opened at $14.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.74 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. Investors Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 18.26%. The business had revenue of $234.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Investors Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

