Raymond James Analysts Give Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) a $30.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $30.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a neutral rating and a $26.75 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ovintiv currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.42.

OVV stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 4.00. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0938 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is presently 11.55%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 396,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,234,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 3,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ovintiv by 2,631.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.04% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

