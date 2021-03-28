Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.43. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7,044 shares trading hands.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)
Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.
