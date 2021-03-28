Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.64

Shares of Mackinac Financial Co. (NASDAQ:MFNC) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.64 and traded as high as $14.43. Mackinac Financial shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 7,044 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.19.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. Equities analysts forecast that Mackinac Financial Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MFNC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mackinac Financial by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the period. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Company Profile (NASDAQ:MFNC)

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

