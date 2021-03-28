Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 11,943 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 601,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,943 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.54% of DaVita worth $70,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in DaVita in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.51, for a total value of $47,746.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,862.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DVA opened at $108.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.32 and its 200 day moving average is $104.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. DaVita Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.51 and a twelve month high of $125.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 43.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

DVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DaVita from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist increased their price target on DaVita from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on DaVita from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut DaVita from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $118.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.00.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

