Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $71.53 Million Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 454,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $71,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,657,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 2,875.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,555,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,528,000 after buying an additional 1,503,310 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,474,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,313,000 after buying an additional 25,075 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,184,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,566,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scharf Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 759,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,574,000 after buying an additional 46,599 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.44.

Shares of AAP opened at $187.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.93 and a 52-week high of $187.68.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.84%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

