American International Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. owned 0.18% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,965,000 after purchasing an additional 20,083 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,723,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,790,000 after buying an additional 367,096 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 781,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,132,000 after buying an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 743,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,232,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 574,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,371,000 after buying an additional 52,942 shares in the last quarter. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

NUS stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.70 and a 200 day moving average of $53.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.59 and a 52 week high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $748.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.94 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 19.18%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from Nu Skin Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 49.03%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, insider Joseph Y. Chang sold 626 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $32,270.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,910.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven Lund acquired 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.05 per share, with a total value of $1,001,842.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,693,332. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.