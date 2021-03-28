Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,164 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $74,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $9,545,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 356 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

NYSE CRL opened at $288.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $283.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.38. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.42 and a twelve month high of $303.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $790.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.98 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP Birgit Girshick sold 1,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.92, for a total transaction of $492,316.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at $9,311,385.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRL. Argus upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $259.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.75.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

Further Reading: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.