Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $73.02 Million Holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.95% of Churchill Downs worth $73,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Invictus RG acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHDN opened at $233.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $258.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a negative net margin of 8.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.52 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHDN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.67.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; racetracks, hotels, and seven retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines, video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

