Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.38

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$2.38 and traded as high as C$3.40. Black Diamond Group shares last traded at C$3.30, with a volume of 24,110 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on BDI. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.10 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market cap of C$192.23 million and a P/E ratio of -52.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.60, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

