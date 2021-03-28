Harry S. Chapman Sells 1,000 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $120,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Harry S. Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.78, for a total value of $237,560.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00.

Shares of USPH opened at $107.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.11. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.81 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59 and a beta of 1.45.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $117.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.08 million. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is currently 49.65%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 552.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter.

USPH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

