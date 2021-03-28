ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 57.5% from the February 28th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASRRF opened at $31.87 on Friday. ASR Nederland has a 1 year low of $19.88 and a 1 year high of $31.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.87.

ASR Nederland Company Profile

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

