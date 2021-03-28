AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) Short Interest Update

AU Optronics Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUOTY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,400 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the February 28th total of 1,975,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of AUOTY stock opened at $7.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. AU Optronics has a 1-year low of $1.95 and a 1-year high of $7.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised AU Optronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd.

AU Optronics Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal displays (TFT-LCDs) and other flat panel displays. The company operates in two segments, Display and Energy. The Display segment designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, and markets flat panel displays for use in televisions, monitors, mobile PCs and devices, automobiles, industrial PCs, automated teller machines, point of sale terminals, pachinko machines, medical equipment, etc.

