Short Interest in Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) Decreases By 64.6%

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APVS) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a decline of 64.6% from the February 28th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 502,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

APVS stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Applied Visual Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get Applied Visual Sciences alerts:

Applied Visual Sciences Company Profile

Applied Visual Sciences, Inc is a software technology company, which engages in designing and developing imaging informatics solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Leesburg, VA.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Visual Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Visual Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.