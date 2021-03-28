Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Stock Position Decreased by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 3,495.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,888,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,585,391 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,544,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 495.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,302,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,689 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,195,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,364,000 after purchasing an additional 276,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 303,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,688,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 20,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,245,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Insiders have sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550 in the last three months. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE EMN opened at $112.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $43.77 and a twelve month high of $119.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day moving average is $97.85.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

EMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $93.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $89.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $96.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.53.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

