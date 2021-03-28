GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) Major Shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc Sells 10,000 Shares

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNV) major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Glazer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 22nd, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 380 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total transaction of $3,872.20.
- On Thursday, March 18th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 192 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $1,954.56.
- On Tuesday, March 16th, Glazer Capital, Llc sold 10,700 shares of GreenVision Acquisition stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $110,317.00.
GreenVision Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.24. GreenVision Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $11.55.
About GreenVision Acquisition
Greenvision Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in the life sciences and healthcare industries in North America, Europe, and Asia.
