Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating and a $48.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on Intel from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Intel from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.84.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $64.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.16. The company has a market capitalization of $263.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Intel has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $67.44.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Intel’s payout ratio is 28.54%.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Intel by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,958,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,489,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth $3,104,000. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

