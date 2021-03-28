Engineers Gate Manager LP Acquires Shares of 61,369 Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE)

Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 61,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Virgin Galactic by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 525,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 148,047 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,299,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 569.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 115,394 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 156,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPCE shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Virgin Galactic from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

SPCE opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $29.02. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $62.80.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts predict that Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $109,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,235,101.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jonathan Joseph Campagna sold 56,305 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $1,770,229.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 283,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,909,089.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,164,132 shares of company stock worth $111,419,140 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

