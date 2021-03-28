Engineers Gate Manager LP Lowers Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,896 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 47.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 8,314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 33.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,476,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 18.1% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $272.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.78. The firm has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $136.65 and a 12-month high of $273.06.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 38.30%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $338,663.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,147 shares of company stock valued at $1,030,541. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $224.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.58.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

