ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 9,790 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 83.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in HUYA were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 1,954.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 972,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 924,887 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HUYA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,993,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 104,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 69,710 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of HUYA by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 865,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,258,000 after purchasing an additional 480,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA opened at $20.63 on Friday. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.71.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

HUYA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CLSA lowered shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. Its live streaming content covers a library of games, including mobile, PC, and console games; and other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

