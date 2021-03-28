ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 8,406 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

ETF Managers Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,406 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 628 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 509.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ROL shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.48 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.85 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.49.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.20 million. Rollins had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

