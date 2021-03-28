ETF Managers Group LLC Acquires 400 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,538 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 8.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 15,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,014,000 after acquiring an additional 13,227 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,759,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $618,237,000 after acquiring an additional 207,996 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 158,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,718,000 after acquiring an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EME. Sidoti lowered shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.25.

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $112.13 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.94 and a fifty-two week high of $115.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.84.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.43. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director William P. Reid sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total value of $228,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

