ETF Managers Group LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

ETF Managers Group LLC lessened its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 34.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VRSK. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 2,095,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,364,000 after purchasing an additional 43,411 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,749,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,585,000 after purchasing an additional 385,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 923,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,727,000 after purchasing an additional 93,982 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.69.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $178.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.50 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The company has a market cap of $29.08 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.81.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,886,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 1,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $221,193.75. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,304 shares of company stock worth $732,686. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

