Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Acquired by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 18,758 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.62, for a total transaction of $2,356,379.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,272,243.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert J. Pagano, Jr. sold 3,448 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $444,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,952,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,543 shares of company stock worth $5,602,109. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WTS opened at $118.89 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.01 and a 52-week high of $131.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.93.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $403.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $385.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $123.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.