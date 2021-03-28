ETF Managers Group LLC Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 42.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $89.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.99. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $52.39 and a 52 week high of $95.11. The company has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Monster Beverage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Truist increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Monster Beverage to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

