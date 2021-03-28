ETF Managers Group LLC Boosts Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 2,830.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Marc Prieur sold 3,174 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $442,582.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,857,962.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total value of $4,255,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,348 shares of company stock worth $5,272,715 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ATR stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.10 and a fifty-two week high of $144.82.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 7.34%. On average, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ATR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

