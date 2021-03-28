Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 14.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 317,341 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 55,411 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $5,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 1,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,543 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Shares of OXY stock opened at $27.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.99. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $8.52 and a 12 month high of $32.52. The company has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.76%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

