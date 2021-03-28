Stifel Financial Corp Buys 856 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $6,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $60,620,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Guardant Health by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,151,000 after acquiring an additional 338,191 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Guardant Health by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,310,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,397,000 after buying an additional 335,960 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Guardant Health by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,588,000 after buying an additional 247,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in Guardant Health by 296.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,625,000 after buying an additional 241,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GH. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.09.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total value of $347,628.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,643.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Amirali Talasaz sold 6,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total value of $1,114,025.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 973,209 shares of company stock worth $155,499,935. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health stock opened at $135.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $59.15 and a one year high of $181.07. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of -70.98 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.